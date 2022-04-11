The performance of other digital tokens also declined with Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, and Terra slipped over 9%. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark even as it plunged to $2.04 trillion, down more than 2% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.