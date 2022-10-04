“Bitcoin traded in the green on Monday in line with equities, starting the week on a positive trend. The market participants opened their risk appetite to start a new fourth quarter. Even though BTC rose by a decent percent, the token remained well below its all-time highs. If BTC can continue the gains for the day, we might see it reach US$20,000 soon. The volatility in the crypto market has increased in recent weeks as the market participants reacted to the rising inflation and fluctuations in the U.S dollar by staying away from riskier assets," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

