7 reasons why bitcoin is not in a bear market

Despite the volatility, Bitcoin has maintained its long-held support at $20,000. This level was the 2017-18 Bitcoin bullrun’s all-time high. The behaviour of long-term investors during this recent market slump also expresses their positive attitude toward Bitcoin; the balance in addresses which have been accumulating the crypto has only increased as the price dips, and even the number of addresses that are now holding Bitcoin is also dramatically going up. These addresses are using the lower price points for future profits. This huge buying pressure seen at around 30K will very likely strengthen at lower levels. In fact, a retest of 20K followed by a bounce will be a validation for the biggest Bitcoin bull run we’ve seen so far.

