8 cryptocurrency fraud cases under ED probe: Finance ministry

NEW DELHI : Eight cryptocurrency-related fraud cases are under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been cautioning users of virtual currencies of the potential risks involved, the finance ministry informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

A Bill on cryptocurrency and regulation of official digital currency is under finalisation for consideration of the union cabinet, the ministry said.

“The government does not collect data on digital currencies. However, eight cases concerning cryptocurrency-related fraud are under investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement. Further, a case has also been registered by the Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Enforcement in respect of Bitcoin. Further disclosure of information of these cases will not be in the larger public interest," the ministry said in a reply to a Parliament question.

In response to another question, the ministry said that the RBI has been cautioning users, holders and traders of virtual currencies (VCs) through public notices that dealing in VCs is associated with potential economic, financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security-related risks. “Further, RBI has also raised concerns on the de-stabilising effect of cryptocurrency on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country," the ministry said.

For examining virtual currency-related issues, the government had constituted an inter-ministerial committee that submitted its report in 2019. The report was further examined and the Bill on Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency is under finalisation, the ministry said.

The government has so far not disclosed the finer details of the Bill and the extent of restrictions on virtual currencies. The union cabinet is likely to consider the Bill for its tabling in the winter session of Parliament.

According to experts, the Central bank has valid concerns about cryptocurrency’s potential impact on macroeconomic stability but digital currency has gained popularity and an outright ban would be practically difficult without causing pain.

