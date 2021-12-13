8 cryptocurrency fraud cases under ED probe: Finance ministry

“The government does not collect data on digital currencies. However, eight cases concerning cryptocurrency-related fraud are under investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement. Further, a case has also been registered by the Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Enforcement in respect of Bitcoin. Further disclosure of information of these cases will not be in the larger public interest," the ministry said in a reply to a Parliament question.

