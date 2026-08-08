A $110 million question: How safe are crypto wallets, and what’s the best way to store Bitcoin?

A software flaw in a Bitcoin wallet that was considered extremely secure has left thousands of investors counting losses. More than 1,755 Bitcoin, worth around $110 million, were stolen from wallets using Canada-based Coinkite’s Coldcard devices, raising fresh concerns about how safe crypto wallets really are.
“The moment it loaded I knew I was screwed because I saw red lines for withdrawals,” Jonathan Goodman, one of the victims, told Bloomberg News. “Between 9:36 and 9:43 p.m. on July 29th, all three of my wallets were completely drained.”
Goodman says he lost $1.6 million due to the attack.
The incident has raised fresh questions about the safety of crypto wallets. Zakhil Suresh, CEO of BitSave asserts, “The people affected by the Coldcard flaw did nothing wrong, and that is exactly the point. We do not think an ordinary investor should have to become a security expert to hold Bitcoin safely.”
Here's a look at how safe crypto wallets are and the best way to store Bitcoin
Every Bitcoin lives on the blockchain, a public digital record that tracks every transaction. Whoever holds the private key, a long secret string of up to 24 randomly arranged words that authorises any movement of the coin, has total control over the Bitcoin. This is exactly why, despite the system's total transparency, Bitcoin storage faced scrutiny.
Investors have three options:
Leave their Bitcoin on a crypto exchange: This is extremely convenient, as the exchange manages the private keys. But if the platform is hacked or fails, investors may have limited control over their holdings.
Hold it themselves through a hardware wallet: The self-custody gives investors direct control over their Bitcoin, but it comes with responsibility. The recovery phrase must be properly protected, as losing it means permanently losing access to the Bitcoin. The Coldcard incident reflects how such a system can come at a great risk.
Use an institutional custodian: This is how US spot Bitcoin ETFs and investment platforms, such as BitSave, hold client assets. A specialist firm, built for this single job and audited for it, safeguards the keys, which are geographically split and are under institutional controls.
“Our investors continue their monthly investments without ever touching a key or a device, because 100% of their assets sit in insured institutional custody with keys split across geographies. The single point of failure that failed those holders simply does not exist in this model,” Suresh says
So, in a way, no storage method is completely risk-free. Self-custody offers greater control but requires greater responsibility, while institutional custody involves trusting a third party. For long-term investors, deciding how to store Bitcoin is therefore as important as deciding whether to invest in it.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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