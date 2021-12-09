A $5 Billion SoftBank Fund is 10% Crypto, Latin America Director Says

The comments highlight SoftBank’s recent emphasis on cryptocurrencies as the Japanese technology conglomerate doubles down on its commitment to Latin America. In September it announced it had invested in 15 of the 25 Latin American unicorns, or startups worth $1 billion or more, including the Colombian delivery app Rappi and Brazilian workout service Gympass. It also backs 2TM Participacoes SA, owner of the biggest Brazil-based cryptocurrency brokerage, which last month raised $50 million in funding.