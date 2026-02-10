A Bitcoin blunder for the ages: $40 billion accidentally given away
Summary
A botched prize giveaway has landed a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange in hot water.
SEOUL—The hundreds of prize payouts were mostly just a few bucks each, part of a promotional campaign by a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange. The total reward pot: 620,000 Korean won, or about $425.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story