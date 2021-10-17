A bitcoin ETF is almost here. What does that mean for investors?

The asset-management industry has been pushing for years to sell a bitcoin ETF, seeking to cash in on a surge in the value of digital currencies. Some in the industry say investors should “allocate" to crypto, which means devoting some small amount of their portfolios to the asset class to boost returns and diversify holdings. A bitcoin ETF would make it easier to do so, according to people in the industry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}