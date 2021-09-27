A crypto guru goes on trial for allegedly advising North Korea

While prosecutors say Mr. Griffith provided valuable information at the conference, his lawyers have said in filings that he didn’t violate the law because he didn’t provide any service to North Korea. Mr. Griffith, who has a doctorate from the California Institute of Technology in computational and neural systems and has frequently spoken on panels about blockchain technology, gave a talk to about 100 people at the Pyongyang conference, providing basic information that could be found on the internet by anyone, according to his lawyers. As such, his talk was protected by the First Amendment, the lawyers say.