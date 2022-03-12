A unique conundrum: Is KYC for ‘decentralised’ cryptocurrency trading required?

KYC means to ‘know your customer’ which is an effective way for an institution to confirm and thereby verify the authenticity of a customer. For this, the customer is required to submit all KYC documentation before investing in various instruments. Usually, financial institutions are mandated by the RBI to do the KYC process for all customers before giving them the right to carry out any financial transactions. Whether the customer uses KYC online verification or opts for offline KYC, this is a simple one-time process.