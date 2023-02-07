Adani's rout outruns the meltdown of Terra, FTX, 3AC that rocked crypto market
- The losses owing to the carnage in Adani stocks have even outrun the infamous collapses of Terra tokens, Three Arrow Capital, and FTX Group in the cryptocurrency market.
Due to buying in Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, the Gautam Adani-backed conglomerate gained a market valuation of over ₹10,160 crore on Tuesday cumulatively. This would be approximately an over 1.2 billion dollars gain in a single day. But still so little compared to the market rout of more than 100 billion dollars that was trigged in Adani's empire after a US-based short-seller's report. The losses owing to the carnage in Adani stocks have even outrun the infamous collapses of Terra tokens, Three Arrow Capital, and FTX Group in the cryptocurrency market.
