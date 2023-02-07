Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Adani's rout outruns the meltdown of Terra, FTX, 3AC that rocked crypto market

1 min read . 05:34 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Adani stocks are in a free fall since January 24 after US-based Hindenburg report accused the group of stock manipulation and frauds.

  • The losses owing to the carnage in Adani stocks have even outrun the infamous collapses of Terra tokens, Three Arrow Capital, and FTX Group in the cryptocurrency market.

Due to buying in Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, the Gautam Adani-backed conglomerate gained a market valuation of over 10,160 crore on Tuesday cumulatively. This would be approximately an over 1.2 billion dollars gain in a single day. But still so little compared to the market rout of more than 100 billion dollars that was trigged in Adani's empire after a US-based short-seller's report. The losses owing to the carnage in Adani stocks have even outrun the infamous collapses of Terra tokens, Three Arrow Capital, and FTX Group in the cryptocurrency market.

The year 2022 will go down in the history of chaos in the crypto market due to macroeconomic uncertainties that led to an extreme bearish tone across market instruments including equities. Deep corrections were seen in both equities and cryptocurrencies. 

The cryptocurrency market is unregulated and is currently suffering a liquidity crunch that began in mid-May of last year with the Terra sisters crash to near zero. The losses were billions of dollars! Terra's crash was the onset of winter days in the crypto market, and its impact still lingers.

