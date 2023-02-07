Adani's rout outruns the meltdown of Terra, FTX, 3AC that rocked crypto market

Due to buying in Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, the Gautam Adani-backed conglomerate gained a market valuation of over ₹10,160 crore on Tuesday cumulatively. This would be approximately an over 1.2 billion dollars gain in a single day. But still so little compared to the market rout of more than 100 billion dollars that was trigged in Adani's empire after a US-based short-seller's report. The losses owing to the carnage in Adani stocks have even outrun the infamous collapses of Terra tokens, Three Arrow Capital, and FTX Group in the cryptocurrency market.

