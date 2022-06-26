According to the CBDT, the specified persons are - 1) an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) who does not have any other income under “profit and gains of business or profession"; and 2) an individual or HUF having income under "profits and gains of business or profession" whose gains from business carried on by him does not exceed ₹1 crore or in case of profession exercised by him does not exceed ₹50 lakh.

