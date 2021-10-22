After Bitcoin hits another lifetime high, an analysis of what lies ahead?

Some of the sceptics, however, continue to warn the investors against going with the flow. For instance, Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability Jon Cunliffe warns that bitcoins don’t have an intrinsic value, so the massive collapse of these unbacked assets to zero is a “plausible scenario". John Paulson, one of the known hedge-fund managers, who in 2007 predicted the subprime crisis believes that cryptocurrencies will be “worthless".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}