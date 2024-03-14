After Bitcoin’s surge, Ethereum geared to hit the top league with dencun update. Should you invest?
Dencun is a portmantanteau for the project name Deneb + Cancum. This consists of two upgrades happening together on ethereum’s consensus and execution layers. In the run up to this upgrade, ether has rallied up to 50 percent in the past one month.
Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency that has undergone a radical price jump that entailed hitting an unprecedented level of $73,000 on account of massive inflow of institutional money.
“The market is optimistic about Dencun upgrade. On CoinSwitch ETH trading volume is up 340 percent this quarter as compared to 2023 and Layer 2 tokens are also in demand: Arbitrum vol is up by 400 per cent, Optimism by 411 per cent, and MATIC (Polygon) by 200 per cent," says Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch.
