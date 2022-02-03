All you need to know about RBI’s digital currency

The primary difference between CBDCs and other forms of digital payments is that payments made using the former are final in nature and reduce settlement risks in the financial system. Essentially, it is the digital equivalent of purchasing goods and services using cash, where there is no need for inter-bank settlements. Transactions using a CBDC, therefore, would allow for an even more real-time payments system. As RBI points out, an Indian importer may be able to pay its American exporter on a real-time basis in digital dollars, without the need of an intermediary. This transaction would be final.