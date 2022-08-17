Alphabet, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley among top 5 investors in blockchain firms

As per Blockdata, Alphabet has invested approximately $1.506 billion in blockchain companies from September 2021 to June 2022 through four funding rounds. These companies are Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage, and Digital Currency Group.
Major public companies like Alphabet Inc, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Samsung, and Goldman Sachs are the top five investors in blockchain companies from September last year till June 2022-end. Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao on Wednesday tweeted about the data on the most active investors in the blockchain companies. The data was derived from Blockdata, a market intelligence platform for blockchain. Google's parent is the largest investor in this market.
While sharing the data, Zhao said through his Twitter account, "They are silently in crypto already."
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volumes, while its CEO is the richest man in cryptocurrency market.
The American investment management firm, BlackRock is the second largest investor with an infusion of nearly $1.2 billion in companies like Circle, FTX, and Anchorage Digital via three rounds of funding during the period.
One of the largest investment management and financial services providers, Morgan Stanley took the third rank with an investment of $1.11 billion in companies like Figment and Nydig in just two rounds of funding.
Electronic giant, Samsung held the fourth rank by pumping in $979.26 million in thirteen funding round from September 2021 to June 2022. The South Korean firm has invested in blockchains such as Flow Carbon, Saga XYZ, Dank Bank, Yuga Labs, Big Whale Labs, Atomic Form, Myty, Fan Craze, Metrika, Animoca Brands, Sky Mavis, Aleo, and Ramper.
Meanwhile, American investment banker, Goldman Sachs was the fifth largest company to infuse $690 million in blockchain firms like Certik, Coin Metrics, Elwood, Block Daemon, and Anchorage Digital.
Further, companies like BNY Melon at sixth rank, invested $690 million, while PayPal held the seventh rank with an investment of $650 million in blockchains. Bill Gates-backed Microsoft was also on the list at the eighth rank with an investment of $477 million. While Commonwealth Bank and Prosus held ninth and tenth rank by infusing $421 million and $260 million in blockchains.
Also, Tencent ($224.5 million), Citi ($215 million), UOB ($204 million), Wells Fargo ($165 million), LG ($129 million), and American Express ($115 million) have invested in blockchains.