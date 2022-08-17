Alphabet, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley among top 5 investors in blockchain firms

Major public companies like Alphabet Inc, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Samsung, and Goldman Sachs are the top five investors in blockchain companies from September last year till June 2022-end. Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao on Wednesday tweeted about the data on the most active investors in the blockchain companies. The data was derived from Blockdata, a market intelligence platform for blockchain. Google's parent is the largest investor in this market.

