The House bill, would define a commodity as an asset with its value intrinsically linked to the use of a blockchain—that has a decentralized record of transactions maintained across computers. Furthermore that blockchain must be one that isn’t controlled by any one person or group. Coins with a central issuer or controlling entity would fall under the SEC as a security. Most will want to avoid the latter, Hougan says. True value, he suggests, lies in the trust and characteristics of a truly decentralized ownership and governance structure. If a coin is too centralized to be classified as a commodity, it’s little more than a “a bad database."