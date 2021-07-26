Amazon last week advertised a job vacancy for a digital currency product lead, stirring speculation that it might accept digital coins for transactions. The e-commerce giant is looking for a 'Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead' with plans to bring its payments systems into the crypto age.

The position, based in Seattle, Washington state, will work within Amazon’s Payments Acceptance & Experience team. As per its job posting on the website, it is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap.

The job details stated that the candidate will leverage domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities.

The person will work closely with teams across Amazon including AWS to develop the roadmap including the customer experience, technical strategy and capabilities as well as the launch strategy. The candidate needs to have 10+ years of experience in product or program management, product marketing, business development or technology and a deep understanding of the digital / cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies, Amazon said.

Reports suggest that this may lead to Amazon allowing users to pay in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and other coins soon. Bitcoin prices surged on Monday towards $40,000 as the world's largest cryptocurrency rose as much as to $39,681. Other virtual coins also rallied, including second-ranked Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain network.

