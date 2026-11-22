Bitcoin witnessed similar sharp falls ahead of two of the year's biggest public offerings – Anthropic and SpaceX. This immediately raises concerns about an investment pattern in which investors may be shifting capital to these IPOs rather than cryptocurrencies, thereby delaying Bitcoin's recovery.
The price of Bitcoin dropped 22.7% in the 30 days before Anthropic’s IPO and fell 22.3% in the month leading up to SpaceX’s June 12 listing. Ether declined 25.3% in the 30 days preceding Anthropic’s debut, and 28% in the same window ahead of SpaceX.
Sidharth Sogani Jain, founder, CEO and fund manager at Blue Aster Capital and CREBACO Global, said the pattern was difficult to ignore, but crypto's weakness has also been driven by ETF outflows, leveraged liquidations, macroeconomic uncertainty and broader risk-off sentiment.
Partly, yes. A record $81 billion IPO pulls in capital, and institutions often sell their most liquid, most volatile assets to fund large allocations. US spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen about $3.5 billion of net outflows this month. BlackRock's IBIT alone lost $541 million on 19 November, its biggest single-day outflow ever.
“But calling it a simple rotation misses the bigger picture,” Jain said
Before SpaceX, the Nasdaq-100 actually rose about 11%, so money really did move from crypto into stocks. This time, tech stocks fell alongside crypto. Anthropic itself dropped over 10% on its second day, and markets are pricing in the possibility of more Federal Reserve rate hikes. What we are seeing is broad de-risking. Investors are cutting exposure everywhere, and Bitcoin, which pays no yield, is the first thing sold when rates are expected to rise.
The sequence suggests that an initial bounce following a major IPO may not necessarily signal that the cryptocurrency has reached its bottom.
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According to Jain, the current weakness could be temporary rather than structural if the pattern repeats. He further told Livemint, “If history rhymes, the bottom may not be in yet, but the weakness would be temporary rather than structural.”
Bitcoin is in the early stages of forming a bottom, Matt Cole, CEO and chairman of Strive Asset Management, told CNBC. However, he believes macroeconomic factors, including rising debt and weakening fiat currencies, could continue to support Bitcoin over the longer term.
He said: “Capital markets are open, … retail fears are high, and when you combine those things it’s much more likely to be a dip-buying opportunity across the board, including bitcoin, than the start of a great financial crisis.”
Bitcoin's immediate technical test lies between $60,000 and $62,000, according to Nicolai Sondergaard, research analyst at Nansen. A break below the support zone could expose the cryptocurrency to another leg lower, potentially bringing its July low of $57,737.35 back into focus.
Investors are also watching for ETF flows to turn positive and Bitcoin to reclaim its 200-day average near $72,600, roughly 23% above current levels.
The lesson is simple: in a liquidity crunch, everything gets sold. Long-term investors should treat the fall as a chance to rebalance, not as a reason to run.