This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion down by 3.60% over the last day. The total market volume was at $91.83 billion which makes a 1.10% decrease over the previous day.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On Friday, the global crypto market witnessed a steep dive as bears dragged Bitcoin to below the $28,600-mark. The leader of this market slumped more than 3.5% in 24 hours which dampened confidence among investors in other cryptos. There were 5 cryptocurrencies with more than $1 billion market cap worst-hit not just in 24 hours but also in the last seven trading sessions. ApeCoin and Avalanche were on the list.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Friday, the global crypto market witnessed a steep dive as bears dragged Bitcoin to below the $28,600-mark. The leader of this market slumped more than 3.5% in 24 hours which dampened confidence among investors in other cryptos. There were 5 cryptocurrencies with more than $1 billion market cap worst-hit not just in 24 hours but also in the last seven trading sessions. ApeCoin and Avalanche were on the list.
As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin trades at $28,576.51 down by 3.22%. At the current level, it has a market cap of $544.79 billion. However, Bitcoin's dominance continues to shine with an increase of 0.48% over the day to currently at 45.89%.
As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin trades at $28,576.51 down by 3.22%. At the current level, it has a market cap of $544.79 billion. However, Bitcoin's dominance continues to shine with an increase of 0.48% over the day to currently at 45.89%.
Bitcoin's counterpart Ether which is the second-largest crypto, also faced massive offloading as it traded over $1,740 with a drop of more than 7%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion down by 3.60% over the last day. The total market volume was at $91.83 billion which makes a 1.10% decrease over the previous day. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.99 billion, 7.62% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $79.20B, which is 86.25% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Here is the list of 5 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of over $1 billion, which was the worst hit in the last 7 days, as per CoinMarketCap.
1. Elrond (EGLD):
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Elron currently trades around $67.38 down by 14.71% in the last 24 hours. At the current price, it has a market cap of more than $1.13 billion ranking 41st in the 100 cryptos.
In the past seven days of the trading session, EGLD slumped more than 23.5%.
Elrond was announced in August 2019 and nearly a year later it went live in July 2020. It is a blockchain protocol offering extremely fast transaction speeds by using sharding.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
EGLD had clocked an all-time high of $542.58 on November 23, 2021. Since then, it has slipped by nearly 88%.
2. ApeCoin (APE):
An ERC-20 governance and utility token, ApeCoin traded at $6.05 lower by 11.97% in the last 24 hours. It ranks 34th with a market cap of nearly $1.78 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the past seven days, up to May 27th, the coin has slumped by nearly 20%.
ApeCoin uses APE Ecosystem to empower and incentivize decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.
It had touched an all-time high of $39.40 on March 17 this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. Avalanche (AVAX):
AVAX traded at $22.56 down by 10.15% in the last 24 hours. At the current level, its market stood at nearly $6.10 billion and stays at 15th rank.
In the last seven days, AVAX has plunged nearly 20%.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Measured by time-to-finality, AVAX is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry.
It had recorded an all-time high of $146.22 on November 21 last year. Since then, the coin has dived by nearly 85%.
4. Maker (MKR):
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MKR stands at 47th rank in the top cryptocurrencies. It is trading at $1,140.94 down by 5.2% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $1.11 billion.
In the last seven days, MKR has dipped by nearly 18%.
It allows users to issue and manage the DAI stable coin. Notably, MKR is a governance token of the MakerDAO and Maker Protocol — respectively a decentralized organization and a software platform, both based on the Ethereum blockchain.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The coin had touched an all-time high of $6,339.02 on May 3, 2021. Its yearly drop is around 82%.
5. ZCash (ZEC):
ZEC traded at $85.47 lower by 3.82% over the last 24 hours with a market cap of around $1.24 billion. ZEC's ranking is 43rd in the top 100 cryptos.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the last seven days, ZEC has dipped by over 16%.
Being a decentralized cryptocurrency, ZEC focuses on privacy and anonymity. The coin adopts the zk-SNARK zero-knowledge proof technology which allows nodes on the network to verify transactions without revealing any sensitive information about those transactions.
It had touched an all-time high of $5,941.80 on October 29, 2016.