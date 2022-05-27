On Friday, the global crypto market witnessed a steep dive as bears dragged Bitcoin to below the $28,600-mark. The leader of this market slumped more than 3.5% in 24 hours which dampened confidence among investors in other cryptos. There were 5 cryptocurrencies with more than $1 billion market cap worst-hit not just in 24 hours but also in the last seven trading sessions. ApeCoin and Avalanche were on the list.

