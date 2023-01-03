As Bitcoin turns 14, the cryptocurrency awaits new ‘milestone’ moments

“Bitcoin turns 14 years old today. Being the front runner in this fast-maturing asset class, Bitcoin had a roller coaster ride. From being exchanged for a couple of pizzas to giving people ambitious hopes of buying Lamborghinis with their holdings to more rational adoptions, such as investment products by financial institutions, Bitcoin has come a long way. We are witnessing a modern financial revolution led by Bitcoin. With nations drafting legal frameworks around the usage of cryptocurrencies, the coming times are going to be milestone moments for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency ecosystem," said CEO and Co-founder, Edul Patel, Mudrex.

