Ethereum merge gets completed. What should investors do?2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:25 PM IST
- Ethereum's software upgrade Merge has been in the works for years to change the way it orders transactions
Major software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, called the Merge, aimed at drastically reducing its energy usage has been completed, Ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced in a tweet on Thursday as the blockchain network completed the crypto world’s biggest and most ambitious software upgrade to date.