In a statement, Zipmex said the Singapore Court guided that "the Applicants convene a town hall-style meeting with its creditor and customer base within 1 month from today. In this town hall, it will minimally be explained what the proceedings in Singapore mean for the creditors and customers, the state of proposed investments, the likelihood for the completeness of investors’ proposals and how serious they are, and when customers will be able to access their Z Wallets."