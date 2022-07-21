Another crypto exchange doomed by the crypto volatile market! One of Asia's leading digital asset exchanges, Zipmex has joined the bandwagon halting its withdrawals. However, the exchange has planned to re-enable withdrawals and deposits on investors' trade wallet from 6 pm, Thursday. However, trading will remain disabled until further notice. Zipmex cited current volatile market conditions which resulted in financial difficulties of the exchange's key business partners -- as the reason. The global crypto market crashed today with Bitcoin and Ethereum weighing on the bearish sentiment. However, the market still breathes above the $1 trillion mark.

