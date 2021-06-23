Today, it’s been 3 years since; we’ve hired over 150 people, we have over 2 million users, and our daily turnover is 100 crores. We’re changing the way people perceive crypto! Neeraj and I chuckle when we recount working out of a flat, almost broke to pay the rent. But no matter how tough the times got, we knew we’d be able to pick each other up and keep moving, because the hustle never stops...and neither do we."