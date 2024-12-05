Authorities target Russian criminal gangs who used crypto to move cash
SummaryThe groups worked with money launderers to convert bulk deliveries of cash into cryptocurrencies for clients, U.S. and U.K. law enforcement agencies said.
U.S. and U.K. authorities on Wednesday targeted a money-laundering network that they said enabled Russian elites to evade international sanctions through the use of cryptocurrency, particularly the stablecoin tether.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more