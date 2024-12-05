Authorities target Russian criminal gangs who used crypto to move cash

The U.S. Treasury Department said Zhdanova’s organization, called Smart Group, worked with other money launderers to convert bulk deliveries of cash into cryptocurrencies for clients. It said Russian members of the network sent tether to digital wallet addresses she controlled. Zhdanova also helped one member conceal the source of their funds to buy property in the U.K., said Treasury, which sanctioned five people in the network in addition to Zhdanova, who was blacklisted last year.