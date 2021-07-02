MUMBAI: The rapid growth of stablecoin issuance could have implications for the functioning of short-term credit markets, and authorities are unlikely to intervene to save stablecoins in the event of a disruptive event, partly owing to moral hazard, according to Fitch Ratings.

A stablecoin is a digital currency that is linked to an underlying asset such as a national currency such as the US dollar or a precious metal such as gold.

Tether is the biggest stablecoin in the world and is the most traded cryptocurrency today, even more than bitcoin. Commonly denominated as USDT, Tether is a stable currency, which in theory can be redeemed for a dollar. In other words, if an investor holds 100 USDT, he or she can redeem it for $100.

“Fewer risks are posed by coins that are fully backed by safe, highly liquid assets, although authorities may still be concerned if the footprint is potentially global or systemic," the rating agency said.

For example, USD Coin, the second-largest US dollar-linked stablecoin, is backed by the US dollar on a 1:1 basis held in custody accounts

However, stablecoins that use fractional reserves or adopt higher-risk asset allocation may face a greater run risk.

“Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, has disclosed that as of 31 March 2021 it held only 26.2% of its reserves in cash, fiduciary deposits, reverse repo notes and government securities, with a further 49.6% in commercial paper (CP)," the note added.

Tether’s CP holdings amounted to $20.3 billion as of 31 March, while its consolidated assets totalled $41 billion, and maybe rising rapidly; total assets associated with its US-dollar linked stablecoin (USDT) reached $62.8 billion on 28 June.

Fitch Ratings said that a sudden mass redemption of USDT could affect the stability of short-term credit markets if it occurred during a period of wider selling pressure in the CP market, particularly if associated with wider redemptions of other stablecoins that hold reserves in similar assets.

The rating agency believes that potential asset contagion risks linked to the liquidation of stablecoin reserve holdings could increase pressure for tighter regulation of the nascent sector.

Meanwhile, the US regulators have noted that entities with asset allocations similar to that disclosed by tether may not be stable if short-term credit spreads widen significantly.

