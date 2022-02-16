Bakkt, once Wall Street’s hot crypto play, has cooled

Bakkt has changed its business model several times since its creation in 2018 and has had four chief executives in as many years. It initially focused on running a platform for trading bitcoin futures. It now focuses on providing technology to banks, credit-card issuers and companies with customer-loyalty programs, such as hotel and restaurant chains. Bakkt’s technology lets such companies integrate crypto, points and gift cards in various ways.

