Banning cryptocurrency perhaps most advisable in India, says RBI deputy governor

RBI’s detailed stance came a few hours after finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is complete harmony between the central government and the RBI and that they are on the same page on the cryptocurrency issue, according to a Livemint report. Sitharaman, in her 1 February budget speech, proposed a 30% tax on income from transfer of “virtual digital assets", which many saw as lending a measure of legitimacy to cryptos as assets. Yet, the government has not said how it plans to regulate cryptocurrencies.