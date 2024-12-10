Behind Bitcoin’s rally is a simple fact: Supplies are limited

For one thing, more than 1.5 million bitcoins worth around $150 billion have been lost, according to estimates by River, a bitcoin brokerage. Bitcoin can be lost when its owners lose the alphanumeric keys needed to access their holdings. Owners frequently lost their keys during bitcoin’s early years, when it was worth little. In one prominent case, an IT worker from Wales has been fighting for years to excavate a landfill and recover a lost hard drive containing the key to hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoin.