weTrade also offers instant 1% cashback on all the crypto coins and 100% TDS cashback. weTrade gives NFTs to all early users on signing up in the app. The company claims that users can transfer the NFT gift in their wallets which can be traded further. weTrade was founded in 2022 by Prashant Kumar, a technology veteran who headed engineering for Flipkart Wholesale. The company has appointed Ravi Garikipati, ex CTO of Flipkart on its board of directors.