weTrade, a Bengaluru-based crypto startup is offering users the advantage of buying and selling coins with zero trading fees, making it available for all its users for transactions as low as ₹100. weTrade has eliminated trading fees for the 50+ coins available on its platform, including Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum.
Furthermore, the company offers the most user-friendly KYC experience while ensuring the highest levels of monitoring to ensure the safety of customer assets. The platform also includes a mature audit and tracing mechanism to ensure customers trade without worry and receive benefits while complying with tax regulations, it said in a release.
Commenting on the announcement Prashant Kumar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at weTrade said “We not only offer zero trading fees but also help our customers by letting them enjoy the dual benefits of price appreciation and multiplying rewards. Our app interface provides efficient and intuitive solutions across the user journey such as a secure and quick KYC, instant money deposit and withdrawal, and a one click buy/sell; taking less than a minute to start investing in crypto."
weTrade also offers instant 1% cashback on all the crypto coins and 100% TDS cashback. weTrade gives NFTs to all early users on signing up in the app. The company claims that users can transfer the NFT gift in their wallets which can be traded further. weTrade was founded in 2022 by Prashant Kumar, a technology veteran who headed engineering for Flipkart Wholesale. The company has appointed Ravi Garikipati, ex CTO of Flipkart on its board of directors.
