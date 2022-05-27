Losses incurred from the scams are difficult to quantify, however the activity is the latest example of attackers leveraging cryptocurrency -- and the hype surrounding popular projects -- to generate funds. Americans reported more than $1.6 billion in cryptocurrency-related fraud in 2021, a massive uptick from the $246 million the year before, according to the FBI’s internet crime complaint center report. The true figure is likely to be much higher, as many would-be investors flock to speculation-style schemes and don’t report instances of fraud, Narang said.