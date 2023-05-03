Bhutan's Bitdeer Technologie plans $500 mn fund for bitcoin, crypto mining

Bhutan's Bitdeer Technologie plans $500 mn fund for bitcoin, crypto mining3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Bhutan’s investment arm and Nasdaq-listed company Bitdeer Technologies Group plan to seek investors for a fund worth up to $500 million that will be used to develop green crypto mining in the Himalayan kingdom.
