Big moves in the Crypto world: Binance transfers $4.4 billion worth of Bitcoin1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Binance moved about $4.4 billion worth of Bitcoin across its digital-asset wallets.
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, moved about $4.4 billion worth of Bitcoin across its digital-asset wallets on Sunday based on an analysis from research company CryptoQuant.
