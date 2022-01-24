As the US Federal Reserve looks to tighten its extra-easy money policy, the investor hypothesis that crypto investments can act as an inflation hedge is failing a big market test. An alternative hunch that the pandemic-time crypto boom only reflected asset inflation as seen in other gainers found affirmation in a sharp slide since November when it became clear that the Fed must act. Most tokens have lost nearly half their value since that peak, including Bitcoin. Saturday’s tumble was partly traceable to the Russian central bank’s proposal to ban crypto mining and use, which could hit demand, but the “hedge" argument had priced in the hostility of monetary authorities.