Binance and FTX, big crypto exchanges, get bigger
Both firms boosted their spot-trading market share amid market downturn
Both firms boosted their spot-trading market share amid market downturn
Two crypto exchanges—Binance and FTX—are extending their reach amid the continuing market rout.
Two crypto exchanges—Binance and FTX—are extending their reach amid the continuing market rout.
Binance’s spot-trading market share rose to 49.7% in June from 45% in January, according to data from research firm CryptoCompare. FTX, which has been aggressive in both marketing and acquisitions, boosted its market share to 8.95% in June from 6% in January. It is now the second-largest spot market.
Binance’s spot-trading market share rose to 49.7% in June from 45% in January, according to data from research firm CryptoCompare. FTX, which has been aggressive in both marketing and acquisitions, boosted its market share to 8.95% in June from 6% in January. It is now the second-largest spot market.
The crypto selloff that began in November has gutted the crypto market and crushed trading activity, the main revenue driver for most exchanges. Spot-trading volume for the nine largest cryptocurrencies was down 35% from the November highs, research firm TradeBlock reported.
The longer this downturn lasts, the more it favors dominant players such as Binance, Coinbase Global Inc. and FTX, said Charles Hayter, CryptoCompare’s chief executive and co-founder.
“The future favors the big," he said.
In a global market where companies deal with myriad regulators in many countries and customers worldwide, the economies of scale become even more important, he said.
Most exchanges, including Coinbase, are losing ground to their peers.
Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange, has seen its share of the spot-trading market fall to 7.39% in June from 10.8% at the beginning of the year, according to CryptoCompare. Crypto exchanges OKX and Bequant also saw their market share slip.
Coinbase’s trading volume fell 52% in June to about $37 billion from $77 billion in November, TradeBlock estimated.
Exchanges could be the next sector to see the kind of pain that has cut down lenders and hedge funds, said James Butterfill, research head at crypto-asset manager CoinShares.
Crypto firms Three Arrows Capital Ltd., Voyager Digital Ltd. and Celsius Network LLC have all faced bankruptcy and insolvency in recent months.
The trading business is predicated on the idea of increasing volume and revenue. But with trading volume across the sector down sharply, many of these exchanges are under duress, Mr. Butterfill said.
Some exchanges are already succumbing to the pressure. So far, 21 exchanges have gone under this year, according to a report from news and research website CoinJournal. While that pace is actually down from a year ago, the firm expects more failures.
Eventually, many of the weaker exchanges might fail or be acquired. CoinJournal found that 42% of the exchanges that had failed since 2014 disappeared “without a trace," the websites shutting down without any warning.
Some exchanges are looking for saviors, and companies with capital and stability will be in a position to buy struggling companies.
Meanwhile, FTX.US President Brett Harrison said the company is seeking some deals itself and is seeing companies come to it looking for deals. “It’s a very active topic of conversation for us," he said.
Binance also plans to make some acquisitions, said Patrick Hillmann, the company’s chief communications officer. “We’re watching very closely to see what projects get through this first wave," he said. “We’ll be looking to make some strategic investments," Mr. Hillmann added.
Two exchanges that previously halted customer withdrawals, Vauld and Zipmex, have been seeking business partners and new capital. Both Vauld and Zipmex filed for protection from creditors in Singapore.
Coinbase sought to stanch any concerns in a blog post last week. The company said that it holds all customer assets at a 1:1 ratio, that its institutional lending is initiated by customers and not by the company, and that it requires more than 100% collateral for loans. Coinbase hasn’t had any losses from its financing book, and said it wasn’t exposed to any of the lenders that have so far collapsed.
Coinbase reports its second quarter earnings on Aug. 9 and is expected to post a loss of $2.42 a share, according to FactSet, its second consecutive quarterly loss.
The company declined to comment.
Maksym Aptilon, the chief executive of a derivatives exchange called Dexilon, said a company such as Coinbase, with a stable market presence and the ability to raise capital, can survive this kind of downswing.
Smaller firms with less market share, less transparency and limited ability to raise capital won’t be so lucky, he said. “If they are insolvent, customers will lose money or will be unable to withdraw for years," Mr. Aptilon said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text