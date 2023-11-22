'I made mistakes..,’ CEO Changpeng Zhao resigns after pleading guilty to money laundering violations, terror connections
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has stepped down from his position after pleading guilty to violating US anti-money laundering laws. Richard Teng, Binance's Head of Regional Markets, will replace him as CEO.
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, chief Changpeng Zhao on Wednesday informed that he has stepped down from his position.
“What’s next for me? I will take a break first. I have not had a single day of real (phone off) break for the last 6 and half years. After that, my current thinking is I will probably do some passive investing, being a minority token/shareholder in startups in areas of blockchain/Web3/DeFi, AI and biotech. I am happy that I will finally have more time to spend looking at DeFi," Zhao said in a statement.
"I can’t see myself being a CEO driving a startup again. I am content being a one-shot (lucky) entrepreneur. Should there be listeners, I may be open to being a coach/mentor to a small number of upcoming entrepreneurs, privately. If for nothing else, I can at least tell them what not to do. On that note, I am proud to point out that in our resolutions with the US agencies they:
- do not allege that Binance misappropriated any user funds, and
- do not allege that Binance engaged in any market manipulation.
Funds are SAFU! With that, I look forward to seeing the new leadership take the reins. Please join me in congratulating Richard on his well-deserved promotion.
Onwards! CZ," he said in his post.
As reported by Reuters citing authorities, Binance violated US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws by failing to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions with organizations designated as terrorist groups by the US, including Hamas, al Qaeda, and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
Prosecutors hailed the agreement, which would see Zhao personally pay $50 million, as one of the highest corporate penalties in US history. It is yet another setback for the crypto business, which has been plagued by probes, and follows the recent fraud conviction of FTX creator Sam Bankman-Fried.
"The exchange also never reported transactions with websites devoted to selling child sexual abuse materials and was one of the largest recipients of ransomware proceeds", they said.
“Binance made it easy for criminals to move their stolen funds and illicit proceeds on its exchanges," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday. “Binance also did more than just fail to comply with federal law. It pretended to comply."
According to the New York Times, the Justice Department, which negotiated the settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Treasury Department, is seeking an 18-month jail sentence for Zhao, the maximum allowed under federal guidelines.
Binance will pay $1.81 billion within 15 months, and a further $2.51 billion forfeiture as part of the deal, prosecutors said.
Zhao, a billionaire, was born in China and migrated to Canada when he was 12 years old. On Tuesday afternoon, he pled guilty in a Seattle court.
According to Forbes, Zhao's net worth is $10.2 billion.
According to Reuters, Binance has been under the Justice Department's inspection since at least 2018, which is only one of a slew of legal issues it is dealing with in the United States.
In December 2020, federal prosecutors requested that the corporation submit internal data about its anti-money laundering operations, as well as contacts with Zhao.
The CFTC charged Binance with civil fraud in March, stating that the company failed to develop an adequate anti-money laundering program to detect and prevent terrorist financing.
(With inputs from Reuters)
