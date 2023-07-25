Binance, CEO Changpeng Zhao to seek dismissal of CFTC complaint of violating Commodity Exchange Act1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:13 PM IST
The company's court filing showed Binance is due to submit its response to the CFTC complaint on July 27 and plans to seek dismissal
The world's biggest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao are planning to seek the dismissal of a complaint by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
