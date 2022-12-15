Binance CEO says customer funds fully backed on Crypto exchange1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 09:56 PM IST
- Digital asset platforms are facing a crisis in investor confidence following the swift collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange
Binance Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao downplayed concern about a recent wave of user redemptions from the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, saying that customers could pull back all their funds without any problem if needed.
