Binance CEO says customer funds fully backed on Crypto exchange

“People can withdraw 100% of the assets they have on Binance, we will not have an issue in any given day," Zhao said during an interview on CNBC Thursday. He noted that Binance doesn’t operate on a fractional banking system, referring to the practice by large banks through which they are allowed to lend a proportion of their customers’ deposits to borrowers. Crypto businesses should “hold user assets 1-to-1 and that is what we do."