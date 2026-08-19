Binance Blockchain Week 2026: Here is what to expect at the two-day Bangkok event

Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced that Binance Blockchain Week Bangkok 2026 (Asia Edition) will take place on 28-29 November 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The flagship Binance event is returning to Asia following previous editions held in Singapore, Istanbul, Paris and Dubai. The Bangkok edition comes at a time when traditional financial institutions and cryptocurrency infrastructure are becoming increasingly interconnected.

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"Asia is where the next phase of TradFi and crypto convergence will be built and used at scale," said Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance. "BBW Bangkok 2026 will see the industry pressure-tests what can scale responsibly. As institutions engage more deeply and with the rapid convergence between traditional finance and digital assets, we will be focusing on practical progress: stronger user protections, clearer standards, and real utility. This event will showcase how Binance is evolving from a trading platform into a financial superapp connecting both worlds."

The two-day event is expected to bring together thousands of cryptocurrency developers, institutional investors, fintech executives and policymakers. Discussions will focus on the technologies, financial infrastructure and regulatory developments likely to shape the next phase of the digital-asset industry.

Asia has remained one of the world's major centres for cryptocurrency innovation and adoption, while Thailand has developed into an increasingly important market for digital assets. Bangkok's growing developer ecosystem, rising retail and institutional participation and evolving regulatory environment have made the city a key destination for the industry's stakeholders.

The convergence between conventional finance and digital assets is expected to be a major focus of the event. Banks, payment networks and blockchain-based financial platforms are increasingly moving toward greater integration rather than operating independently.

What is the theme of Binance Blockchain Week 2026? The theme for Binance Blockchain Week Bangkok 2026 is “Evolve”, highlighting the cryptocurrency industry's transition toward greater maturity.

The event will examine several developments expected to influence digital assets in 2026. These include Bitcoin's expanding role among institutional investors, the growing use of stablecoins as payment infrastructure and the evolution of decentralised finance (DeFi) for institutional participants.

Other key topics are expected to include real-world asset tokenisation, tokenised stocks, cross-border payments, artificial intelligence integration and regulatory frameworks designed to support responsible growth of the digital-asset sector.

The event is positioned as a platform for industry participants to discuss how blockchain technology can increasingly become part of mainstream financial infrastructure.

Binance describes itself as a global blockchain ecosystem serving cryptocurrency users worldwide, with its cryptocurrency exchange recognised as the world's largest by trading volume and registered users.

Yi He, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Binance, said, "The next wave of digital asset adoption, Road to 3 Billion, will be shaped by access, education, and products that deliver meaningful utility in everyday life. At BBW Bangkok 2026, we'll examine the trends driving adoption and explore what the industry needs to do to make digital assets more accessible, trusted, and relevant to a broader audience--while delivering the sophistication institutional players demand.