Binance is trying to calm investors, but its finances remain a mystery

The upshot is that the total bitcoin liabilities cited in the Mazars letter were 3% greater than the bitcoin assets that were included within the scope of the report as of the reporting date, which was Nov. 22. In other words, Binance didn’t meet its 1:1 ratio of reserves to customer assets. In U.S. dollar terms, based on bitcoin’s price at the time, the liabilities would have been about $9.68 billion, while the assets would have been $9.43 billion, or about $245 million smaller, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal.