Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show

Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show5 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:53 PM IST
The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said it charged Bitzlato’s co-founder and majority shareholder Anatoly Legkodymov with operating an unlicensed money exchange business that ‘fueled a high-tech axis of cryptocrime’ by processing $700 million in illicit funds
LONDON : Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346 million in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by US authorities last week for allegedly running a "money laundering engine," blockchain data seen by Reuters show.
