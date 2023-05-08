Crypto exchange Binance said that it has temporarily paused withdrawals of Bitcoin for the second time in less than 12 hours, citing congestion on the token’s network.
"We've temporarily closed #BTC withdrawals due to the large volume of pending transactions. Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen $BTC withdrawals as soon as possible. Rest assured, funds are SAFU." Binance said on Twitter.
The platform took a similar action for about 90 minutes on Sunday. Bitcoin slipped on Monday, falling about 3% and trading at roughly $28,200 as of 9:44 a.m. in Singapore. An index of the biggest 100 digital assets also posted a moderate decline.
The world's largest crypto exchange on March suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues that affected spot trading.
