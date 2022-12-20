Binance raises stake in Indonesian unit Tokocrypto, to cut 58% of jobs

The largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance Holdings is trimming the workforce in its Indonesian unit namely PT Crypto Indonesia Berkat, known as Tokocrypto. The parent has now completed the full acquisition of Tokocrypto and furtheron is replacing CEO Pang Xue Kai. Yudhono Rawis will take charge as the interim CEO for now, while Binance will carry 58% job cuts. Binance chief Changpeng Zhao has also confirmed the transaction through Twitter.

