Binance says temporarily closed BTC withdrawals as Bitcoin network is experiencing congestion issue
Crypto exchange Binance says temporarily closed BTC withdrawals as the Bitcoin network is experiencing a congestion issue. Binance says currently working on a fix until the network is stabilized and will reopen BTC withdrawals as soon as possible .

 

