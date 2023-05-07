Home/ Markets / Cryptocurrency/ Binance says temporarily closed BTC withdrawals as Bitcoin network is experiencing congestion issue
Crypto exchange Binance says temporarily closed BTC withdrawals as the Bitcoin network is experiencing a congestion issue. Binance says currently working on a fix until the network is stabilized and will reopen BTC withdrawals as soon as possible .
