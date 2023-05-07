Hello User
Home/ Markets / Cryptocurrency/  Binance says temporarily closed BTC withdrawals as Bitcoin network is experiencing congestion issue

Binance says temporarily closed BTC withdrawals as Bitcoin network is experiencing congestion issue

1 min read . 08:56 PM IST Livemint
Binance logo is seen in this illustration

Binance says currently working on a fix until the network is stabilized and will reopen BTC withdrawals as soon as possible .

Crypto exchange Binance says temporarily closed BTC withdrawals as the Bitcoin network is experiencing a congestion issue. Binance says currently working on a fix until the network is stabilized and will reopen BTC withdrawals as soon as possible .

